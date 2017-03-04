It was once a bustling city pub full of customers.

But after falling on hard times, the former Planet Bar on South Road has been converted into a contemporary music and dance studio.

Following the closure of the pub a few years ago, there were fears the unusual-looking building would be demolished — but local musician Graham Brown and his father Eddie persuaded the landlord they could successfully convert it into a modern studio.

The pair invited the Tele in to see how they’ve transformed the pub into the Planet Studio, which features three separate rehearsal areas.

With an official opening planned in around a month’s time they have already had a lot of interest from local groups in using the facility.

They have spent about £6,000 converting the building and are delighted with the results.

Guitarist Graham, 38, said: “The landlord was thinking about knocking it down but we managed to persuade him to let us have a shot at using the building because it’s so iconic.

“It was in a really bad state of repair but we’ve managed to sort it out. However, it’s been a lengthy process.

“We’ve not borrowed any money, we’ve done it off our own back so that is why it has taken a bit longer.

“The inside of the place is unrecognisable now.

“It is really bright and airy, which is what we were aiming for.

“We’ve got three rehearsal rooms — two large ones and one small. Room two will become the studio as well.”

Graham and Eddie already have musicians using the studio.

Graham said: “Things have gone well so far.

“We’re not officially opened yet but we’ve already got an additional needs pipe band rehearsing on a Tuesday evening.

“There has ben a lot of interest. We’ve had three or four bands getting in touch and one guy who has been coming in regularly thinks it’s great.

“So fingers crossed it will be busy when it opens officially.

“We’ve managed to save a lot of money by doing most of the work ourselves, as my dad is a joiner.

“We’ve probably spent between £5,000 and £6,000 so we’re doing well because we were prepared to spend about £8,000.

“We’re hoping to have an opening day in about three or four weeks and we’ll take it from there.”