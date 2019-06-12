First look inside Craigie Community Sports Hub

A brand new community sports facility described as a “great asset” for the city will open its doors tomorrow.

Ahead of its official opening, the Tele was given a look around Craigie Community Sports Hub (CCSH) pavilion.

The new build, completed last month, sits next to Craigie High School’s 3G pitch and will provide a new base for sports teams across Dundee.

The pavilion boasts a large multi-purpose dining hall with an attached kitchen area, four changing rooms as well as shower and toilet facilities.

Fundraising for the £390,000 centre began in 2015, and the project came together through support from various organisations including Northwood Charitable Trust, Dundee City Council, Sport Scotland and the Scottish Football Partnership.

Steven Maloney, chairman of CCSH, was relieved to see the end of the construction phase as work begins to make the centre fully operational.

He said: “We can’t wait to get using it. We have taken our time with it to make sure it’s right.

“We’ve not really been in a rush to get it finished.

“I think the residents will be relieved that there is going to be toilets because there are no other facilities nearby, despite roughly 1,000 people using the pitch every week.

“It is going to be a great asset for everyone and somewhere else for people to go.”

The multi-purpose dining hall can be used for meetings, Steven said, and will also be a base for schools across the area to use throughout the year.

Steven was also full of praise for those who have been involved in the project.

He added: “We’ve got to thank Brian McNicoll of B&S Building Services for his ingenuity and dedication to the cause and his co-worker John Hodge.

“The time donated by Balfour Beatty’s electrician’s Darren Duncan and Mark Roy as well as the commitment of Craig Johnston who completed the plumbing work almost single handed were very important contributions.

“There were other local sponsors who helped us balance the books including Neil Whitton of Whitton Flooring, Howden’s Kitchens who supplied a generous gift of units and appliances, William Wilson who donated most of the plumbing materials, Gel Plastics who were always timeous with their deliveries and Angus Johnman our retired architect – a close friend of the sports hub.

“Fairhurst, our engineering consultants, also kept us in check with design and technical issues across the whole scope of the project.”

The project took around a year to build after the contract went out to tender in spring 2018.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

​Secretary of the hub, George Allan, said: “The new resource will be of great benefit to Craigie High School and the community.

“There is a spacious social area within the new building together with changing facilities and other ancillary rooms.

“Our builders, the various trades and other volunteers have completed the work to a significantly high specification as others will observe when they visit.

“The 3G pitch already has a significant turnover of users and the new centre will certainly enhance users’ participation.”