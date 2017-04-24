New images have shown how the Dens Road Market development could look.

The images — provided exclusively to the Tele — show a striking change from the previously “rundown” building.

Planning permission for the development was granted by Dundee City Council last September.

Work is already under way on Dundee businessman Chris Airlie’s vision to transform Dens Road Market in a £1.5 million project, with internal demolitions taking place.

Mr Airlie said a target of early 2018 had been set for the opening of the facility.

The former market will host an extravaganza of physical activities including trampolines, a roller glider, climbing walls, a ninja run-style assault course and neon adventure golf.

The space will also be kitted out with a cafe and dining area.

The site is set to be locally driven, with developers, architects, labour and eventually staff members all coming from the city.

Mr Airlie today told the Tele that the development will be a “community hub” that enhances the Stobswell area.

But he also hoped it would attract visitors to the city, adding: “This is a site for the whole of Scotland but it is also one for Stobswell and the rest of the city. The Stobswell Forum has had a big influence on the plans and this is going to be really good for the area. This isn’t just a trampoline park — it is so much more than that.

“We want to reach out to the kids from underprivileged backgrounds and get them off the streets and in here.

“The closest trampoline park is in Edinburgh and we are offering a lot more than that, so this is going to be somewhere that people will want to come to from all over. Kids and adults will want to come.

“There are only four roller gliders like this in the world and ours will be the longest in Europe. It reaches speeds of 30mph and goes right around the building.”

Architect Fraser Middleton, of local firm Arktx, said that the building’s exterior would “breathe new life” into the facility.

He added: “The frontage will be designed so that it won’t distract drivers.

“People on the top deck of a bus going past will be able to see people on the roller glider.

“We will be making sure that we keep the aspects of the building with historical significance but also bring it into the 21st Century.”

Mr Middleton said that the development would be a “centre of excellence”.

He added: “This is being thought of as a leisure development but we like to think that it is much more than that — this is a centre of excellence.

“There is nothing like this anywhere and it has the potential to be somewhere that athletes come to train, as well as people coming to enjoy the place. One of the main motivations for Chris is that he wants to give back to the Stobswell area, which is where he is from.

“There are a lot of leisure facilities in the area and we think this can make Stobswell a centre for leisure in the city. You have Dens, Tannadice, Gussie Park, Showcase the Street, the DISC and a load of other fitness and leisure facilities. We think this can add to what is already here.”

Mr Airlie also said he is willing to accept investment offers from other local people and said that since news of the development broke, there has been “a huge amount” of public support.

We’ll let schools use the facilities

Chris Airlie has pledged to make the Dens Road development accessible to schools around the region free of charge.

The 52-year-old Dundee businessman told the Tele that he wants the facility to provide a service to the local community and have a positive impact on children’s lives.

He said: “There are some kids who might not be able to afford to come down but we don’t want this to mean that they cannot come.

“Basically, what we are going to do is develop a timetable with all the different schools so that they can come down and utilise the place.

“We will maybe have set times during the day where it might not be as busy when a class can come down.

“This isn’t just for the schools in Dundee — we will be offering kids the chance from Perthshire, Angus, Fife and all around the region.”

Mr Airlie is also set to recruit the help of youngsters to name the facility.

He is planning on running a competition for kids to think up a name and then have people vote on the best one.

Mr Airlie said that when the names were in and votes had been cast, there would be another round of voting to establish the winner.

He said: “We think that it would be a great way for people to get involved in the process.

“Some kids have a fantastic imagination and I am sure that someone from the local schools can come up with something brilliant.

“We are hoping to utilise the media and social media for the competition. There will be one round where people vote on the best ones and then another round to establish the winner.”