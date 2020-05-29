First golfers tee-off as Monifieth golf club eases out of lockdown

It was a happy day for golfers across Scotland today as lockdown easing allowed them to tee-off at their local courses.

Among the first were members at Monifieth Golf Club, Jim Young, 74 and Lee Munro, 57, who managed to bag the first slot of the day at 7.30am.

Club managing secretary Jan Brodie said: “This is a brilliant day for us. It’s amazing to see golfers back on the courses here once more.”

Jan said lockdown had come at the worst time for them, just at the start of the golfing season, so they had already lost 10 weeks of golf.

She said: “Some of our season ticket holders had already bought their annual passes but many others hadn’t so we lost our that way.”

“Normally we would be well into the competition season, but obviously that hasn’t happened this year.”

Jan said that since they got news that the two courses at the club at Monifieth could re-open today she had been working flat out to get organised and ready.

She said: “Everyone has been in touch looking for a tee-time and we have managed to get around 280 golfers on our courses today, although normally we could have three or four times that number on a good day.

“However, we are having to only allow two golfers to go out together at a time and the tee times have to be 10 minutes apart to keep everyone separate and safe. We will have golfers teeing off all day from 7.30am until 8pm.”

She added: “The golfers themselves are absolutely delighted. The weather has been great for golfing so everyone is so happy to be able to get back on to the golf courses.”

Jan said that, while they had had to furlough some of the workers at the golf club, enough staff had been kept on to maintain the courses so they were ready for play as soon as it was allowed.

She said: “The courses are looking great and I’m really excited to see golfers back. It’s like the start of getting back to some kind of normality.”

Jan said that although the courses were open the club house and other areas would remain closed for the foreseeable future.

She said: “Golfers will be arriving in their cars, going on the course for their game and then heading off again – but at least it’s a start.”