First front line health worker in UK dies from Covid-19

A UK front line health worker has died after contracting coronavirus.

It is understand the man — who was a surgeon — died at Leicester Royal Infirmary.

He was 55 and is the first front line worker to die in the UK from the virus.

According to reports on BBC television he had been working at Queen’s Hospital Burton.

Colleagues have been paying tribute to the surgeon, calling him an “extremely hard working consultant” who was “well-liked”.

He was also said to be a much-loved colleague, known for his commitment and dedication to his patients.