City-wide candlelit vigil will mark absent friends across Dundee

As Dundee faces tightening Covid-19 restrictions, among those feeling the effects most are people denied the chance to gather to remember loved ones.

To commemorate people who have died, two local city groups – Funeral Link Dundee and Faith in Community Dundee – have joined forces to organise special events, including a candlelit vigil on Wednesday night.

The event is on their first Dundee Remembers initiative, which will also mark To Absent Friends Week.

It aims to help people in Dundee to feel connected through candlelight, creating a wave of remembrance by the simple act of lighting a candle at the same time as others, in memory of those who have died but are still very much loved and missed.

Linda Sterry, Funeral Link Manager, said “We are very aware from the work we have continued to do in recent months that so many of us have lost loved ones in recent times and these losses have been even more challenging due to the restrictions which have been placed upon us all.

“We would like to come together to light a candle at 7pm on Wednesday whilst we all take time to remember those we miss so very much.

“We will be sharing candles with community groups in Dundee in advance of this date and would welcome anyone who wishes to light their own candles at this time to join with us in the spirit of making us feel more connected whilst we are having to stay apart“

To Absent Friends events are held throughout the whole of Scotland during the first week of November each year, aiming to connect people and communities through telling stories and remembering loved ones who have died.

Funeral Link, a charity set up to help alleviate funeral poverty in Dundee has been continuing its work throughout lockdown supporting numerous bereaved families experiencing loss and isolation.

Faith in Community Dundee has worked with faith communities and other partners to tackle poverty in the city for the past 15 years.

Jacky Close, Director of Faith in Community Dundee, said “In the last few months we’ve lost relatives and we’ve lost friends.

“This has been hard. and it has been made harder by our inability to gather and share our loss together.

“Dundee Remembers is borne out of personal experience, of a desire to find another way to share our remembering, together.

“By lighting our candles at 7pm on Wednesday we will ‘gather together apart’ and remember those we have lost, knowing we are not alone but we are connected to others across our city.”

Anyone who would like to take part is invited to join Linda and Jacky at 6.50pm on Wednesday on Funeral Link’s Facebook and YouTube where they will share some thoughts, poems and words of comfort before lighting candles at 7pm.

For more details, visit the Funeral Link website.