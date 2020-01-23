First Dundee women signed up for contraception-led support scheme report ‘positive’ results

Early results of a social work scheme giving women targeted support on the condition they use contraception has been hailed by council chiefs as “especially encouraging”.

Pause Dundee was once criticised as “incompatible with universal healthcare” for its operating model, which targets women who have had at least two children removed from their care by local authorities.

Many of those who have children removed have complex needs and may be particularly vulnerable, such as survivors of domestic abuse.

The programme – inspired by similar initiatives in England – gives women personalised long-term support for issues such as substance misuse and finding work, on the condition they abstain from pregnancy.

Following an “initial engagement period” of up to four months the women are given a choice to continue on their own or to continue with a more in-depth programme, for which they are required to submit to contraceptive treatment.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Monica Lennon has previously expressed concerns over the message the programme sent out about women’s rights.

But Dundee children and family services chief Paul Clancy says those who have engaged with Pause have given “positive feedback” on its work.

In a report being presented at committee on Monday, he wrote: “In the interim, six months into the programme, women who have commenced on the programme have reported major improvements in various aspects of their lives.

“(These include) better engagement with services such as health services, social work, benefits and housing; re-establishing contact with children who have previously been removed from their care; improvement in the quality of contact with their children (and) improved self-esteem and a sense of hope.

“The Pause Programme is providing an innovative and intensive service to some of Dundee’s

most vulnerable women.

“The initial indications are that it is meeting these women’s needs and producing positive outcomes.”

A case study of one anonymous woman in her 20s describes how, since agreeing to contraception, she has “considerably” improved her relationship with her estranged children.

In all, 32 women have been involved in the programme in some capacity. Mr Clancy’s report does not detail how many of those women have agreed to contraceptive treatment.

The scheme has been administered by Tayside Council on Alcohol in partnership with other local bodies such as Dundee City Council and will run until around this time next year.