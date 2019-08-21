First Dundee derby of the season set to be sell-out at Tannadice with more than 13,000 expected

Tannadice is set to be a sell-out for the first Dundee derby of the season

More than 10,000 tickets for game have been snapped up by Arabs for the tie a week on Friday – with the few remaining home tickets to also sell-out very soon.

Dundee have been allocated 3,200 for the tie, which are also expected to be fully snapped-up, meaning that the first all-city clash of the season will be watched by a capacity crowd of 13,400.

© DC Thomson

The George Fox Stand, Eddie Thompson Stand and the Carling Stand will house United supporters, while away fans will be along the other side of the pitch in the Jerry Kerr and Jim McLean Fair Play Stands.