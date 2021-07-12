First Dundee derby of the season moved for live TV as Sky Sports also select St Johnstone’s Rangers clash

The first Dundee derby of the new season will be shown live on Sky Sports.

The City of Discovery clash returns to the Premiership for the first time in five years following Dundee’s promotion last season.

It will also be the first meeting in the dugouts between Dens gaffer James McPake and new Dundee United head coach Tam Courts.

The match at Tannadice is among the latest batch to be chosen by the satellite broadcaster for live coverage.

Also among those games is St Johnstone’s home match with champions Rangers.

That will be the first meeting between the sides since Saints knocked Steven Gerrard’s side out of the Scottish Cup.

That clash between the holders of all three major Scottish trophies has been moved to a 12.30pm kick off on Saturday, September 11.

The Dundee derby, meanwhile, will now take place on Sunday, September 19, with a noon kick-off.

United’s home clash with Rangers on the second Saturday of the season has already been chosen by Sky for a 12.30pm kick off.

Dundee’s season debut on the channel comes on Sunday, August 22, when they take on Hibs at Dens Park, kick off noon.

The last meeting at Tannadice between the sides as top-flight outfits came in March 2016 when a stoppage-time Billy Mckay goal earned a 2-2 draw for the Tangerines.

That was after Scott Bain was red carded with the Dark Blues 2-0 to the good.