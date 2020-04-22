First delivery of PPE equipment funded by a national campaign ready to be distributed

The Masks for Scotland campaign, spearheaded by a University of Dundee professor, has announced that the first delivery of visors and medical grade goggles are to be distributed to those on the frontline this week.

It comes after donations, including those from Franz Ferdinand, Dame Ann Gloag and Glasgow entrepreneur Angela Higgins, have reached over £96,000 of the £200k fundraising target ahead of a live-streamed fundraiser hosted tonight by DJ Edith Bowman.

Jill Belch, Professor of Vascular Medicine at the University of Dundee said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce that the first delivery of PPE to include 500 visors from the Glasgow consortium VisUp+ and 1,800 medical grade goggles have arrived for immediate distribution.

“This delivery has been made possible thanks to the significant donations from Franz Ferdinand, Dame Ann Gloag and Angela Higgins as well as all of the people of Scotland who are giving what they can in this fight against coronavirus.

“Our target is £200k and ahead of Edith Bowman’s livestream Masks for Scotland fundraiser ‘For the Love of Scotland’, we thank Scottish actor Joanna Vanderham and music producer Mr Hudson who have worked closely with Edith who organised this event.

“I am appealing for businesses and the public to give what they can. Whatever you can give, nothing is too small and 100% of money donated goes directly to getting the necessary PPE to our invaluable community frontline staff. £15 buys a gown and a mask and £100 protects 6 medical staff a day.”

The livestream gig features performances and appearances from a number of Scottish stars including Alan Cumming, Ally McCoist, Annie Lennox, Ian Rankin, Irvine Welsh, James McAvoy, KT Tunstall and Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil.

Helping with the logistics effort on behalf of Masks for Scotland, Angela Higgins said: “We are appealing for Scotland’s businesses to get behind the campaign as well as volunteers that can take part in the logistics to deliver masks, gowns and gloves to frontline staff across Scotland. Please get touch by contacting angela.higgins@rescap.co.uk”.