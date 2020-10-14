First coronavirus death in almost four months is recorded in Dundee

Dundee has recorded a coronavirus death for the first time in almost four months.

The Tayside fatality is one of 15 registered in Scotland in the past day linked to Covid-19.

The Dundee death is the first recorded by Health Protection Scotland (HPS) in the city since June 24.

It comes a day after a fatality was registered in Perth and Kinross.

A total of 1,429 people tested positive for the disease in the past day, 106 of them across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 48 were in the kingdom, 38 in Dundee, 14 in Angus, and six across Perth and Kinross.

The number of people who have died after testing positive for the virus in Scotland has now risen to 2,572.

However the latest National Records of Scotland data shows that Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificates of a total of 4,301 people in Scotland since the start of the outbreak.

A total of 42,685 people have now tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland.

There are currently 570 people in hospital battling the virus. Of this number, 49 are in intensive care.