First clean sheet was a massive relief for Dundee keeper Dieng

For goalkeeper Senny Dieng, the failure to avoid relegation from the Premiership with Dundee goes down as the main source of pain during his temporary stay in Scotland.

The 24-year-old Swiss, however, does admit that finally recording his first Dark Blues clean sheet at the 18th time of asking as a 1-0 win was recorded at Livingston on Saturday – a game which marked the end of Jim McIntyre’s reign – was a massive relief to him.

Dieng turned in a fine performance at the Tony Macaroni Arena to play his part in the Dark Blues recording a long-overdue success after the 10-game losing streak that sealed their fate at the bottom of the Premiership.

And, if not conceding over 90 minutes was not the be all and end all of his afternoon, it did give him reason to smile.

“As a keeper, or even as a defensive player, you are always looking to get clean sheets and now I am very happy we have made it,” he said.

“It would have been a nightmare if I was leaving at the end of the season without having one.”

Even with just two games of his stay at Dens remaining, Dieng remained confident he would get that blank in the goals against column and he believes individual errors have masked some good work by himself and his fellow defender.

He added: “It is the case that mistakes cost us in other games when, overall, our defensive play has not been bad.

“I have not let it bother me because, as a goalkeeper, I always go into the game and my aim is to get a clean sheet.

“If I do not get one, I start to work to the next game and try to get one in that. Also the main aim is always to try to help the team win, that is important, more so than not conceding a goal.”

As someone who continually looks to improve his game, Dieng has also reacted to the weekend success in exactly the same manner as he did with previous failures.

“I will always analyse my performances, because that is how you become a better keeper.

“I gather my clips of the last game and watch them. I look at things to see where I could have done better but I also think it is important to study the good moments to see where you have done well.”

Dieng is well aware the win at Livingston represented no more of a crumb of comfort to long-suffering fans who are now facing the prospect of watching their team for at least one season in the Championship.

And he has nothing but admiration for the hardy band of 100 or so who made the trip to West Lothian and gave their team the backing.

“It did not surprise me that fans came to the game, nor the way they supported us during it.

“Since I have come here, the supporters have been right behind the team and I knew it would stay that way.

“They have been very good to us.”

Given the wages he has been on in the English Championship, it seems certain Dieng will not be at Dens Park next term.

He is due to return south after Saturday’s final game against St Mirren at Dens and, while he is guarded about his future, it may not be at Loftus Road.

“I shall have to see what happens next. I will probably speak to my agent and then we will takes things from there.”

This week his thoughts are on that weekend meeting with St Mirren and he would like nothing better than to be leaving after a second win in a row.

“We cannot do anything about relegation now but we have the game on Saturday and we want to give the fans another win.

“They deserve it.”