First aider for East Craigie FC gives youngsters at a Dundee primary school an insight into his job

A first aider for the oldest junior football team in Scotland spoke to children at Ancrum Road Primary School about his role.

Mark Dorward has been a first aider for East Craigie FC for two years.

The club is 140 years old and Craigie Park has been its home since 1932. Players on the team are aged between 16 and 35.

As well as playing football, the men also have proper jobs such as a plumber and a joiner.

Mark watches the players during matches to make sure no one gets hurt. If they do he runs on to the park to get them off safely.

The referee stops the game and the other players have to wait while Mark helps the injured player.

He has three bags full of good supplies, sprays, gels and bandages.

He even has a water spray if mud gets into their eyes.

Mark said if someone gets a knock on the head he can normally use ice to get the swelling down.

Sometimes players can carry on playing if the injury is not too bad but they might need to have their injury strapped up to stop it moving about so much. Mark treats neck injuries, blisters, fractures, hamstring tears, muscle cramps and running injuries.

The worst injury he had to deal with was when someone fractured and dislocated their ankle.

He said he uses the PRICE technique to treat players – protection, rest, ice, compression and elevation. Mark is also trained to do CPR.

He works for the team at weekends and does not get paid, he does it from his heart.

Mark said his dad was his inspiration but sadly he died from a rare cancer.

Review: Lots of weird things happen at school

We have chosen to review Groosham Grange by Anthony Horowitz, which has illustrations by Tony Ross.

In the book three kids get a letter from a school called Groosham Grange and soon they discover this is no ordinary school.

All sorts of weird things happen there, like pupils signing their names in blood, a secret in the assistant headmaster’s room, black rings and everyone disappearing at night time.

The highlight was when David was expelled and got a letter from Groosham Grange. His parents had to send him there as a last resort.

We liked this book because it is mysterious. Other people in the class thought it was funny, mysterious and a little bit spooky.

The bits we didn’t like were when there were two heads on the headmaster.

We would definitely recommend this book to you if you want to read something mysterious.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Our hero

This week we are shining the spotlight on class teacher Miss Aneesah Javed.

Our hero is our class teacher Miss Javed.

She is our hero because she is kind and she helps us get smarter so it’s not so hard at high school. We feel like we have got smarter since the start of P6.

Miss Javed helps us to work hard. She has made school more fun with her art and gym lessons.

We like her PE class, like basketball and football. We love playing football, for some of us it is our life.

She gives out “Dojo” points if you do something nice and helpful, star of the week every Monday and we have a reward chart.

She always helps if we are stuck or if we’ve had a falling out with someone.

Miss Javed is more composed than other teachers. She is probably the least strict teacher in the school and she lets us listen to music in art.

We think she is the best teacher and want to say thank you to her for teaching us. If you want a good teacher – Miss Javed is your woman.

If I could be on any team, it would be…

… a dancing team because I like to dance and to meet new friends.

– Brooke Wilkie.

… Man City because all my favourite players play for Man City.

– Jack Campbell.

… an art team because I like to be artistic.

– Rosie Forbes.

… Dundee United because it’s my favourite football team.

– Joe Campbell.

… Liverpool or Scotland because I want to be a footballer.

– Samy Atrih.

… a superhero team that could fly, turn invisible, run fast and was famous.

– Hannah McInnes.

… Dundee FC because me and my friend grew up to be Dundee fans because his dad used to play for them.

– Lucas Sword.

… an ice skating team. The first time I went I was able to skate without a penguin and since then I have been going all the time.

– Chloe Doig.

… a swimming team because I love swimming.

– Molly Abbott.

… a team of vets because I love animals.

– Lucas McBrearty.