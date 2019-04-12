Firm’s multimillion pound investment brings jobs to Dundee

A multimillion-pound investment by a decommissioning firm will bring additional jobs to Dundee.

Well-Safe Solutions has agreed to acquire the Ocean Guardian drilling unit – which has drilled hundreds of wells since entering the service in 1985. The firm, which took a large site at the Port of Dundee 18 months ago, will invest about £76 million in the unit.

The investment will bring about 90 jobs over the course of the next year, adding to the firm’s current 40 employees.

Chief executive Phil Milton said a proportion of new employees will be based in Dundee.