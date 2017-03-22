Operators are being sought for a cafe at the heart of Dundee’s new Waterfront development.

Construction of the city’s new station is well on the way and is set to open at some point in 2018.

The station building will host a new concourse area, café facilities and hotel accommodation at upper levels for the Sleeperz group, with a small element of office space on the first floor.

There will also be a small supermarket within the building.

Now Dundee City Council is advertising for an operator to take over the cafe at the new railway station complex, which could also be used as a bar facility.

It is one of the prime spots for an eatery or drinking establishment as it will have a great view of the V&A Museum — also set to open in 2018 — and will be situated just opposite the RRS Discovery, as well as being a useful spot for commuters to stop for a break.

The council’s advertisement says the space is available for lease at a length of anywhere between one year to a quarter of a century.

However they have not disclosed the price of the rent, saying it will be released upon application by interested parties.

It is a sizeable plot, coming in at about 252 sq m or 2,713 sq ft.

Sleeperz was confirmed to be the hotel operator back in 2014, but there has still to be an announcement for the retail and cafe areas which will be on the ground and first floor of the building.

Jim Clarkson, regional partnerships director (east of Scotland) at Visit Scotland, said: “Having a cafe in that spot is a fantastic opportunity for someone out there.

“With the amount of traffic going to and from Dundee there and with the hotel at the railway station as well, it’s a prime spot.

“It’ll even be a great place for people just to sit down, have a coffee and admire what they have around them.

“If I was in that line of work — food and drink — it would be firmly on my radar and I’m sure it will attract a lot of different businesses.

“In general, I’ve been amazed at how quickly the structure of the railway station has been put up. Every time I’m in Dundee the Waterfront appears it’s coming together so quickly.”