A contractor has been confirmed for the construction of a new quayside at Dundee Port to handle decommissioning work for the North Sea oil and gas sector.

Forth Ports, the owner of Dundee Port, has appointed Southbay Civil Engineering to deliver the £10 million project.

The company says the new quayside will have industry-leading “heavy lift” capability, coupled with a significant onshore operational area, and will be designed to place the city at the forefront of decommissioning and offshore wind work.

The contract started this month and is expected to be completed at the end of this year. During the length of the contract at the port, Southbay will involve short-term student placements for civil engineering students from Abertay University.

Charles Hammond, chief executive of Forth Ports, said this investment would ensure Dundee can “capitalise on the significant opportunities” presented by the oil and gas industries.