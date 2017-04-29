Revised details of controversial plans to transform a former city centre furniture store have been revealed for the first time.

The old Robertsons furniture store — a B-listed building at the junction of Barrack Street and Willison Street — could become a £20 million complex made up of a hotel, student accommodation and a licensed restaurant.

A previous application by Structured House Group (SHG) to demolish the building was met with public resistance.

SHG, which is also behind the new plans, says parts of the building will still be demolished — but “substantial” parts of its facade will now be retained.

The group claims that parts of the building are too decayed to be usable and partial demolition will have to take place before it can be brought back into use.

A statement released on behalf of SHG said: “It has been established that the building cannot be re-used without significant structural interventions.

“It is intended to substantially retain the B-listed Willison House facade — the most important part of the building — and incorporate this into the new build proposals on site.

“At present, 56 Barrack Street is not in a position to contribute positively to the sense of place while vacant and in a state of decay.

“The structural engineer’s report states that without intervention to strengthen the timber joists, steel beams, floors and the foundation, the building could not easily accommodate a change in use.

“With each passing period, the existing building becomes less viable as a business premises and even more so in the context of alternative more suitable premises nearby.”

Planners claim the new building will align with the local development plan by providing amenity to the area through the restaurant and hotel, and by providing in-demand student accommodation.

Modern student accommodation would include both 28 studio apartments and 57 en-suite rooms, which would have access to services in the hotel and restaurant.

Students may also have access to breakout areas featuring pool tables, PlayStations and high-speed broadband access and satellite TV.

A separate statement about student accommodation said Dundee had a “shortage” of lets for those in education.

It stated: “There is a need for additional investment in quality student accommodation to secure and retain this potential with high levels of demand.”

SHG said the complex, if approved, would bring both more people and an increase in spending to the area surrounding it, including the nearby shopping centres and high streets.

In addition, businesses could enjoy longer-term benefits from the increase in student population.

Phil Doig, who led a campaign group to stop the building from being completely demolished, said the latest plans were an improvement over the previous proposals. He said: “Keeping the facade of the building is a good thing — it at least retains the character of the building.”

The store, known as Barrack House, opened in 1929 and expanded in size over the years before closing in 2011.

The Robertson’s furniture business had been trading for more than 130 years until it closed, and the Barrack Street building has been lying derelict since.

Craig Inglis, chief executive of Structured Housing Group, said: “It’s been a hard task to get to where we are now because the building, as it is, is not up to scratch — but we have listened to what people have been saying and doubled down on the design to get to a place that suits everybody. We’re really happy with how it’s looking now, coupled with the viewing platform looking down to the V&A.”