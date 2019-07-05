Firm refunds elderly Dundee woman with £225 after Tele steps in, following cold call scam

A white goods firm has apologised to an elderly woman in Dundee after a rogue agent working for the company talked her into handing over more than £200.

London-based Repair and Assure Limited said it would refund the woman and launched a gross misconduct probe into the staff member in question.

The problem came to light when Ailsa Redford, owner of electrical goods store Hosies, contacted the Tele to warn customers about cold callers after an elderly client said she had been scammed.

Ailsa, who has stores in Broughty Ferry and St Andrews with her husband Graeme, said the woman was contacted by Repair and Assure Ltd and told her washing machine guarantee was up – but that she could extend it for three years for £225.

She told the caller about her recent purchase from Hosies and was informed that the company was working on behalf of the electrical goods firm. The woman eventually paid the money.

“The customer came into the shop and she was quite distressed,” Ailsa said.

“We never recommend doing extended warranties at all. We never encourage people to extend their warranty. We don’t even do it in the store ourselves.

“It’s just so horrible that people are doing this just as a way to get money out of people.”

Repair and Assure Ltd is a repair service and aftermarket warranty provider based in central London.

Hours after the Tele contacted the firm, a company spokesman said the situation had been “immediately escalated” for review.

“We noted that there were a number of issues on the call that where outside of the training provided to our agents, and outside of the scripting we provided,” the spokesman said.

“Accordingly, the member of staff in question has been reviewed by their team leader for gross misconduct, the result of which I cannot discuss due to the employee’s personal rights.”

The spokesman added that the customer would be receiving a full refund within 48 hours.

He said: The customer advised she was very happy with the resolution offered. It is clear that this was a mistake outside of our usual process and we have apologised for any ill effect caused.”

Ailsa said: “I’m so relieved for the customer and grateful to the Tele for this result.”