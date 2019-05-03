Firm hoping new plans for homes on Dundee factory site will be given green light

The firm behind a plan to redevelop the old Tay Rope Works has laid out proposals for a second time after having its last bid rejected at committee.

F&H Developments want to demolish and rebuild the facade of the factory on Magdalen Yard Road and replace it with a development of five houses and four flats.

Its proposals have been met with some resistance because they would see the stone used in the C-listed facade disposed of.

The developer says it would rebuild the facade in a way that honours the original design, albeit with new materials.

And consultants acting for F&H say the existing frontage would be “difficult to repair for re-use” because of cracks in structurally critical parts of the stonework.

In the new application, F&H’s agents Bidwells say they have attempted to work with the local community to ease their anxieties, holding a number of public meetings in recent weeks.

A statement from the firm said: “The consensus from the residents is that they want the development to proceed.

“They understand that the factory walls do need to come down.”

Attempts at redeveloping the Tay Rope Works have been ongoing over the last quarter of a century.

Planning applications were approved in 1993, 2011 and 2015 but never realised.

Several plans were outright refused in 2005, 2006, 2008 and most recently last year.

The most recent rejection was moved by West End councillor Fraser Macpherson at committee.

He successfully argued that F&H had not proven that the stonework on the works’ facade was beyond re-use at that time.

But the firm has claimed that, having conducted further analysis, “the existing stonework is not suitable” for re-use – but it could retain the existing “Tay Rope Works” lettering to honour the site’s heritage.

A decision on the application may be made in June – unless it is delegated to committee.