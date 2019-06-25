Firm friendship between Kian and Roy, despite 80-year age difference

A friendship is blossoming at a Tayside care home despite an eight-decade age gap.

Kian Donnelly, 10, from St Stephen’s RC Primary School, and pensioner Roy Melville, 90, struck up the unlikely friendship at Beech Manor Care Home in Blairgowrie a year ago.

Army veteran Roy, who has no children or grandchildren of his own, enjoys the weekly visits of his younger friend, during which they play draughts and Roy teaches Kian new skills such as knitting and gardening.

Kian returns the favour by teaching Roy how to use an iPad and entertains him by playing the piano and violin.

Roy and his wife Janet moved into the care home one year ago after Janet had a stroke.

Roy said: “In Kian I’ve found a great friendship that really means a lot – although he’ll never beat me at draughts, he’s learning fast.

“School for Kian is much different to my days and it’s great to be able to share some of the things I’ve learned.”

Sheila Baxter, activities co-ordinator at Renaissance Care’s Beech Manor Care Home, said: “There may be an 80-year age difference between Roy and Kian but we’ve seen them bond over many different things to grow a great friendship that will outlive the programme we have with the local schools.”