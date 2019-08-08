Firm expecting positive response to plans for superfast electric vehicle charging points in Dundee

Dundee is set for a new wave of superfast electric vehicle (EV) chargers under new plans submitted to city planners.

Vehicle charging firm Fastned UK – part of a Dutch company – is seeking permission to build two Tesla-compatible units at a new retail and nursery development on Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

The application has been expected by planners at Dundee City Council, who included the provision of EV chargers as a condition in the new site, already host to a Greggs and a Starbucks.

Agents acting for Fastned UK have submitted a planning statement justifying the design and position of the chargers.

It states: “The proposed development in Dundee will be the first of its kind in Scotland, similar in kind to seven other EV infrastructure projects being implemented in north-east England.”

Planners have until September 29 to make a decision on the application.