Firm cites Help to Buy scheme as work begins on 97 homes in Dundee

DJ Laing Homes has officially announced the launch of its latest property development in Dundee.

It is due to start work on its new 97-home development at Castle View, Ballumbie.

Managing director Karen Nicoll said: “We are delighted to return to Dundee 10 years on since our previous development.

“With the recent opening of the V&A and further plans for investment and the regeneration of the Waterfront, we are excited to build a new community in the city.

“With Help to Buy assisting people to get on the property ladder there is no better time to purchase a new home in the city which can offer quality and value.”

Construction has begun on phase one of the project – 26 new two, three and four-bedroom homes.

The first properties will be ready to move into in August.