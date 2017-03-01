A property and investment firm has purchased student accommodation in Dundee.

Carling Property Group has entered the market with the acquisition of Alloway Halls. The building was formerly owned by Abertay University.

The Dundee-based company is to turn the halls of residence into affordable student housing. The price for the halls has been set at £80 per week.

Graeme Carling, co-founder of Carling Property Group, said: “There is a distinct shortage of quality, affordable housing in Scotland, including in the student market.”

John Alexander, housing convener for Dundee City Council, said: “Demand for decent, affordable housing in Scotland is at an all-time high and with reports showing demand is outstripping supply, it’s heartening to see investors like the Carlings trying to fill a much-needed gap.”

Carling manages 350 rental properties.