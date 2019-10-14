Firm branching out into Dundee from Perth could bring jobs to City of Discovery

Perthshire-based contractor AGB Scotland has opened offices in the City of Discovery, which could help the company provide local job opportunities in the future.

The luxury, bespoke home builder and commercial main contractor opened its doors last week at McGill Business Centre in Harrison Road.

© DC Thomson

The firm, which hand-picks its team of highly skilled craftsmen, collaborates with leading architectural practices to deliver cutting-edge, unique newbuild and renovation projects from Loch Tay to St Andrews.

The company has an established construction team based in the Dundee area, led by site foreman Scott Buist.

© DC Thomson

One of the Dundee-based team members, Lee Hamilton, was also named Apprentice of the Year in May this year by Dundee and Angus College.

The company says it hopes the new premises will enable the firm to grow and create more employment opportunities going forwards for highly skilled trades and apprentices.

AGB commercial manager Billy Ferguson has 30 years’ experience in the construction industry and has been employed by the company for nine years.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Prior to the Dundee opening, Billy was based at the head office in Bankfoot but will now be heading up the new operation.

He said: “AGB continues to go from strength to strength.

“The opening of our Dundee office, headed up by myself, comes on the back of a solid trading performance this year, the culmination of the delivery of a strong portfolio of builds.

“The opening of additional premises in Dundee will enable AGB to further our relationships and extend our operations to serve clients, surveyors and specifiers in Dundee, the East Coast and East Neuk without compromising existing activities.

© DC Thomson

Under managing director Allan Brown’s leadership, AGB has unrivalled reputation for superior craftsmanship, service and on-time delivery, setting us apart in the construction market.

“We have a robust order book for next year, which reflects the level of confidence clients and specifiers have in our team, ethos, processes and attention to detail. I am really looking forward to showcasing AGB, our projects and what we have to offer.”