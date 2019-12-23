Firhill show at weekend lifts Dark Blues boss

Dundee boss James McPake was in upbeat mood today after analysing his team’s 1-0 win against Partick at the weekend.

Although the scoreline read 1-0 to the Dark Blues, James felt that had the margin been wider it wouldn’t have flattered his team.

He said: “For me, it was a comfortable win and their goalkeeper kept them in the game.

“We didn’t look troubled at the end at all. It was a really good performance and we saw it out comfortably.

“It could have been easier but we showed a lot of character to hang on and come out of that with a great three points.

“It was weird on the side as you’re expecting something to go wrong.

“But I felt we were pretty comfortable. If we had come away winning 3-0 there would not have been many complaints.”

Meanwhile, the Dens boss took time to praise matchwinner Paul McGowan, whose first-half strike was enough to claim the spoils.

The manager also had a degree of sympathy for Graham Dorrans, who was thwarted several times by home goalie Scott Fox.

“Paul McGowan was excellent. It was a great goal and we had loads of other chances.

“The boys were joking that every goalkeeper turns into David de Gea when Graham Dorrans starts shooting.”

As he turned his thoughts to Friday’s derby against Dundee United at Tannadice, James gave a hint that Josh Meekings is likely to retain his starting spot.

© DC Thomson

The former Inverness central defender returned to the team at Firhill in place of Jordon Forster and never put a foot out of place.

James continued: “It was great to have Josh Meekings back after a long injury.

“I thought he was excellent and we’ve been desperate to get him back, fit and strong.”

Meanwhile, Partick boss Ian McCall felt his team deserved more from the 90 minutes.

He said: “We didn’t deserve to get beaten and I think that shows the players have come a long way.

“They are under pressure at Dundee, so it was a huge win for them.”

McCall confirmed post-match that Ayr United midfielder Ross Docherty and Queen of the South defender Darren Brownlie have both agreed pre-contract deals with Partick Thistle and will join in the summer.