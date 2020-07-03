Fireworks displays at Dundee parks cancelled amid concerns about crowds

Dundee’s fireworks displays will not be going ahead in November, it has been confirmed.

Both popular annual gatherings at Baxter Park and Lochee Park have been cancelled amid concerns about the practicalities of managing 22,000 people at each location at night.

Even if current crowd restrictions are relaxed, restrictions on physical distancing can be expected to continue for some time.

The move to cancel the November 5 displays was agreed today.

City development convener Councillor Alan Ross said: “I know this will be a disappointing announcement for the tens of thousands of people who enjoy the spectacular displays at Baxter and Lochee parks.

“Current Scottish Government guidance prevents large gatherings from taking place, and we do not know what the situation would be in November.

“So, it is sensible to decide now that the events should be cancelled.

Community safety and public protection convener, Councillor Kevin Cordell, added: “Council officers have thoroughly investigated how these events could be organised under physical distancing measures and they have concluded that it would be impossible to deliver this safely on the ground.

“The nature of the entrances and exits from both parks would cause huge problems, as would the fact that the displays take place at night.

“The displays are great family events but we need to concentrate on suppressing coronavirus and keeping people safe. That is our top priority.”