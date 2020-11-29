Vandals have been running amok through the Ferry, torching buildings and bins leaving their charred embers in their wake.

The old lifeguard shed, which is stored in a council yard, was set on fire earlier this week, with much of it blackened and melted, one of a spate of fires in Broughty Ferry.

And just after 8pm on Thursday, wheely bins were taken from houses in Claypotts Terrace and taken to Dawson Park where they were set alight.

Although it is not clear whether the incidents are linked, locals have raised concerns about the reckless actions of the culprits.

One resident who was targeted, who did not wish to be named, said: “Some of us discovered that our bins were missing. It appears they were taken to Dawson Park where they were set on fire.

“As the bins burned there were also several loud bangs. I think that there were aerosol cans in the bins, which exploded while they burned.

“Apart from the obvious damage and vandalism, this was really dangerous. Someone could have got really badly hurt with the debris that would have been flying around as the aerosols exploded.”

© Supplied by Craig Duncan

“Vandalism of this kind is absolutely not acceptable and something needs to be done to stop this happening again.”

Meanwhile, Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said he had reported the incidents to the police.

He said: “Residents have also reported the matter to the police and the fire service attended.

“Obviously the effect of this crime is the cost of replacing bins and the inconvenience to residents but also the cost in terms of police, fire service and council time in terms of attending and cleaning up.

“Residents also mentioned loud bangs which appear to have been aerosols in the rubbish bins exploding and I found one such in the debris .

“There are concerns the fires were started deliberately by young people.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information to contact the police and to remember that exploding aerosols could easily result in the perpetrators receiving life-changing facial or eye injuries.”

© DC Thomson

Mr Duncan said he was also upset that someone appeared to have set fire to the old lifeguard shed which is stored in the council yard off Caenlochan Road not far from Dawson Park.

He said: “I don’t t have full details but the workers in the compound said this incident happened several days ago. so it appears it’s not directly connected to the bin fires.

“However, it is another deliberate fire very close to the wheely bins and within a few days of each other.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that one appliance from Kingsway Fire Station attended a fire involving four wheelie bins in Dawson Park just after 9pm on Thursday night.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.