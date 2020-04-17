Fire crews called to kitchen blaze in Dundee

Fire crews were called to a busy Dundee street this afternoon after reports a blaze had broken out within a property.

The fire service received a call shortly after 3.15pm to after a kitchen fire broke out in a property on Clepington Road.

There are not thought to be any injuries as a result of the fire and it was extinguished quickly.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We received a call at 15.18 to report a fire within the kitchen at a property on Clepington Road.

“Two crews from Macalpine Road were sent and a stop message was received at 15.37pm.”