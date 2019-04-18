Fireraising levels have gone down in Dundee says SFRS senior officer

Local fire chiefs have reported lower than expected levels of accidental and deliberate fireraising in Dundee over the last nine months.

Figures published by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) show the number of fires and resulting casualties to be below expected levels.

A total of 138 accidental dwelling fires and 47 non-domestic building fires were recorded in the first nine months of 2018-19, covering the period between April and December last year.

However, the SFRS expects the number of road traffic collisions and the number of deliberate primary fires it attends to exceed its expectations over the whole year.

Gordon Pryde, local senior officer for Perth and Kinross, Angus and Dundee, said: “There has been significant and sustained action to try to address deliberate fire setting and this work will continue going forward.”