Firefighters to remain on scene tackling major Tayside farm blaze ‘for some time’

Firefighters have spent hours tackling a major blaze at a Tayside farm.

Twelve appliances were sent to Rosemount Farm, near Blairgowrie, at 10am after a building went up in flames.

Crews found the structure “well alight” on arrival.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which sent a huge plume of thick, black smoke into the skies above Blairgowrie.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by early afternoon and were scaling back their response from 1pm.

However a fire and rescue spokeswoman said crews will remain on the scene “for some time”.

A height vehicle is currently dousing the smouldering building.

The fire and rescue spokeswoman added: “We were alerted at 10.04am on Saturday, July 18 to reports of a large fire at a farm building near Parkhead Road, Blairgowrie, Perth and Kinross.

“Operations control mobilised 12 appliances including support units to the scene and firefighters are working to extinguish the well-developed fire.

“There are no reported casualties.

“Crews will remain in attendance for some time.”

The blaze is said to have covered an area 50m x 50m-wide.

Police closed off a number of neighbouring roads as firefighters dealt with the incident.

Photos and footage of the fire at Rosemount Farm posted to social media by locals showed a well-developed blaze.

Major fire in one of the sheds at #Rosemount Farm, flames higher than the trees 😟#Perthshire #blairgowrie pic.twitter.com/5sZNoFGXLl — Corrie Watson (@corrielein) July 18, 2020

Expect delays at Parkhead road and Coupar Angus Road junction due to serious fire at Rosemount farm. Emergency services… Posted by Blairgowrie and Rattray Community Council on Saturday, 18 July 2020

A police spokeswoman said: “Police Scotland, along with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance at a fire in Parkhead Road in Blairgowrie.

“There are road closures at Welton Road and Coupar Angus Road.”