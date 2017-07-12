Firefighters have thanked a Dundee bar for its “generosity” and “kindness” after staff offered drinks to crews tackling a blaze nearby.

The fire, in a derelict building in Dock Street near the junction with Gellatly Street, took several hours to bring under control.

Thankful for all their hard work, staff at bar Number 57 offered the firefighters on duty a refreshment whenever required.

Now, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has said “thank you” to the bar staff.

Alan Lowe, watch manager at Macalpine Road community fire station, sent a letter to the business in the days following the blaze.

He stated: “I am writing to thank you for your generosity on the afternoon of Friday June 30 during the course of the fire that occurred to the rear of your business.

“The refreshments that you supplied to the firefighters on duty that afternoon were well received. Your kind actions on the day provided a convenient and welcome source of catering for the firefighters involved.

“They have all expressed their appreciation to me, so, on their behalf and mine, please accept our thanks and gratitude.”

On its Facebook page, a statement by Number 57 read: “A nice touch from red watch manager at Macalpine Road.

“So thankful these guys were dealing with the situation nearby. Top guys.”