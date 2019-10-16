Firefighters tackle house fire in Perthshire this morning

Firefighters are tackling a house fire in Perthshire after reports came in shortly before 9am.

Three appliances are in attendance on Sauchob Crescent in Methven, west of Perth, with four fire officers using breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

No-one is believed to have been present inside the house when the fire broke out at around 8.50am.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 8.51am of a house fire in Sauchob Crescent, Methven, near Perth.

“We dispatched three appliances, two from Perth and one from Auchterarder. There were no occupants in the house in question.

“The stop order (signifying the situation is under control) came in at 11.05am,” he added.

“We are still in attendance making the scene safe.”