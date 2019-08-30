Firefighters tackle van blaze in Dundee supermarket’s car park

Firefighters tackled a burning van in Morrison’s car park in the early hours of the morning.

The fire broke out at around 2am.

Two appliances from the Kingsway fought the blaze for around an hour.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call around 2am reporting a van on fire in the car park at Morrison’s.

“Two appliances and firefighters using breathing apparatus, thermal imaging equipment and two jets fought the blaze for around an hour,

“The van was completely destroyed.”

The spokesman said that the fire did not appear to be suspicious.

He said: “Police and the owner of the van were also in attendance at the time.”

An eyewitness said: “I saw the emergency services at the scene. The blaze was fairly intense and raged for around an hour.”