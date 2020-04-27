Firefighters tackle three Dundee park fires in one night

Firefighters were called out to a series of three fires in Dundee parks last night.

The incidents all took place within a three-hour period and all fires involved rubbish, trees and grass.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said the first blaze at Caird Park was reported at 6.20 pm.

She said “The fire was in rubbish in the park. One appliance took 18 minutes to put it out.”

Fire fighters were then called to a second fire in Caird Park at 7.02 pm.

“This time the fire was in trees, branches and rubbish” a spokeswoman said.

“Again, one appliance from the Kingsway put it out. The stop came in at 7.37 pm.

She added: “There was a third fire at Fintry that was reported to us at 8.35 pm.

“This was a grass fire. Again, one appliance from Kingsway attended and put the blaze out.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue report that, so far, there is no indication of the fires being linked or whether an investigation would take place.