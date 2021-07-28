Firefighters tackle over a dozen flooding incidents in Tayside and Fife

Firefighters have so far tackled over a dozen flooding incidents after heavy rainfall caused chaos in Tayside and Fife.

Broughty Ferry was one of the worst-hit with severe flooding at North Balmossie Street just before 1am on Wednesday morning.

Crews had to pump water to clear the street, which has a fire station just metres from the incident.

Queen Street also saw significant flooding when the rain hit just after midnight, though no action was taken there.