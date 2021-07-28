News / Dundee Firefighters tackle over a dozen flooding incidents in Tayside and Fife By Jake Keith & Lindsey Hamilton July 28, 2021, 8:47 am Updated: July 28, 2021, 9:16 am Flooding at the Stannergate in Dundee has damaged drain covers Firefighters have so far tackled over a dozen flooding incidents after heavy rainfall caused chaos in Tayside and Fife. Broughty Ferry was one of the worst-hit with severe flooding at North Balmossie Street just before 1am on Wednesday morning. Crews had to pump water to clear the street, which has a fire station just metres from the incident. Queen Street also saw significant flooding when the rain hit just after midnight, though no action was taken there. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe