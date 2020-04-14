Firefighters tackle hay bale fire at Angus farm

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze at a farm near Forfar.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was called to Newton of Fothringham Farm at 5.36pm on Tuesday, April 14 after around 20 bales of straw were set on fire.

One appliance is currently on the scene, and the fire is still ongoing.

The Angus farm is known for offering self-catering and B&B accommodation, as well as giving people the chance to meet animals such as alpacas, goats and micropigs.