Firefighters tackle ground-floor blaze this morning

Fire crews were called out to tackle a blaze in Angus this morning.

The fire in the ground floor close of a three-storey flat block in Prosen Road, Kirriemuir was reported to crews at about 2.10am.

Two appliances from Kirriemuir Fire Station and one from Forfar Fire Station were called out to tackle the blaze.

On arrival, all residents from the flats were safely outside the property and four crew members wearing breathing apparatus managed to quickly extinguish the fire.

No-one was trapped or injured during the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Officers were alerted to a fire in Prosen Road at 2.12am this morning.

“Three appliances were sent to deal with the incident using four breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

“The fire occurred in the ground floor close area.

“All persons were safely accounted for upon the arrival of officers and a stop call was received at around 2.46am before leaving the scene at 2.57am.”