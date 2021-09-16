Firefighters tackle car blaze on the A92 near Cowdenbeath

Firefighters are tackling a car fire on the A92 in Fife near the Cowdenbeath slip road.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances, including one from Kirkcaldy, had been mobilised to the incident.

She said crews were currently extinguishing the fire after responding on Thursday evening.

“One private car is one fire. We are at work with two hose reel jets and breathing appliance.

“There is no report of any injuries,” the spokeswoman added.

Police are also in attendance, and it is understood that part of the road has been closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received report of a car on fire on the A92 westbound slip road at the junction with the B9149 near Lochgelly around 8.15pm on Thursday, 16 September, 2021.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

More to follow.