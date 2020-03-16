Firefighters tackle car blaze in Lochee

Firefighters were called to a street in Lochee, Dundee, this morning after they received a report that a car had caught alight.

The fire service attended at Atholl Street, which is off Coupar Angus Road, shortly after 2.30am.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended a car on fire in Atholl Street this morning.

“We received the call at 2.38am and one unit from Macalpine Road was dispatched.

“The blaze was extinguished and we passed the matter on to the police.”

Pictures taken at the scene this morning show the burnt-out wreckage of the vehicle.

It appears that the car has been significantly damaged as result of the blaze, with its windows broken, bumper dislodged and bodywork badly burned.

It is unclear at this stage what caused the vehicle to catch fire.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.