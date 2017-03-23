Firefighters are tackling a fire among more than dozen large hay bales in Dundee.

Initial reports suggested a vehicle was on fire at the Riverside Business Park near the airport just before 8am today.

Now, it has been established that it was about 20 bales of hay that caught alight.

One fire engine is in attendance at the recycling centre in the park.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call saying that approximately 20 large bales of hay on fire.

“The original message was that a vehicle was on fire, but the message is now hay.

“It is at the Riverside Drive recycling centre in the business park next to the airport.

“The call came in at 7.48am and there is one appliance in attendance from Blackness Road and they are still there.”