Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a football club’s stadium in West Lothian.

The fire happened at Newtown Park, the home of Bo’ness United, at 1.30pm on Tuesday.

A massive fire has broken out at Newtown Park, it is unknown at the current time. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/HRupICRpvs — Bo'ness United (@bonessunited) June 4, 2019

It is thought that three appliances were called to the scene, with more than 20 firefighters working to extinguish the blaze.