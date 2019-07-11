Firefighters tackle blaze at Dundee takeaway overnight

Emergency services were called to a blaze in Fintry in the early hours.

The fire, believed to be in the Red Chilli Takeaway on Cheviot Crescent, is thought to have been “deep-seated” and crews were still on the scene as the Tele went to press.

Local resident Peter Whyte, 75, said: “It was in the early hours and there was a lot of commotion.

“I saw four or five fire engines. There were police there also – it was a big blaze.”

One resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “I only noticed it about six when I got up.

“It looks like the takeaway next to the shop.

“When I got up there was still smoke coming out the roof.”

Jackie Skelly, 57, who has lived in the area for years said she heard an alarm at around 5.30am.

She said: “I’m shocked, it is a shame that this has happened.

“It is usually dead quiet up here.

“You never get any bother here at all.”

The fire service confirmed they had been in attendance since the early hours today as they tried to deal with the blaze on the premises.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended a fire at Cheviot Crescent.

“We attended at 2.19am at a fire at a commercial address.

“We sent four appliances to the scene.”

He added: “We used quite a lot of equipment, four breathing apparatus, one main jet, one hose reel jet, a short extension ladder, small tools and thermal imaging cameras.

“It was quite a deep-seated fire.

“We are still on the scene checking for hotspots.”

Another resident in a neighbouring property added: “I woke up when I heard the walkie-talkie’s of the fire service at about 5am.”