Firefighters still at scene of large Fife recycling centre blaze

Firefighters remain at the scene of a large “deep-seated” fire that took hold at a Fife recycling centre on Wednesday morning.

Crews have been tackling the blaze at Bowhill Recycling Centre for nearly 24 hours after the blaze was first reported.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said on Thursday morning that firefighters from two appliances had been present overnight.

Emergency crews had first been called to the area on Jamphlars Road at around 11:52am on Wednesday.

Crews remain at scene of Fife recycling centre fire

A spokesperson explained the blaze in Fife was taking a long time to bring under control as it had spread through flammable material.

She said: “Fire services were called at 11.52am to a large deep-seated fire involving wood and tree waste.

“Two appliances are currently in attendance on Jamphlars Road.”

The site is one of the largest in Fife, and locals had reported smoke coming for the area.

One witness said: “I was first alerted by the smell and looked outside to see smoke billowing high up into the air.

“It’s been going on all afternoon and at times the smoke has been drifting across the fields and the main road.”

More to follow.