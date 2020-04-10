Firefighters rush to tackle blaze in Dundee property after kitchen fire breaks out

Firefighters using breathing apparatus tackled a blaze in a house in Dundee last night.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of a house in Ballindean Road, Douglas at 11.20pm

It is understood the blaze began when cooking was left unattended by the householders, who alerted the emergency services themselves and rushed from the property before the fire brigade arrived.

There were no casualties and damage to the home is believed to be minimal.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call to go a fire in a house in Ballindean Road in Dundee at 11.20pm.

“Three appliances attended, two from the Kingsway and one from Macalpine Road.

“Firefighters used breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze.

“It was confined to the kitchen of the house and no one was injured or required to be evacuated.”

Firefighters left the scene around 11.45pm, the spokeswoman added.

