Wednesday, April 14th 2021 Show Links
News

Firefighters race to tackle Perth recyling centre blaze

by Alasdair Clark
April 14, 2021, 3:54 pm Updated: April 14, 2021, 6:00 pm
© Perthshire Picture AgencyFirefighters try to extinguish a blaze at the Shore Recycling electrical waste facility on Shore Road in Perth.

Firefighters are currently battling a fire at Lower Friarton in Perth.

Locals in Perth said they could see smoke from the area, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirming they were in attendance at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

Pictures from the scene showed a fire at the Shore Recycling facility.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed four appliances were on the scene on Wednesday evening.

They added: “We were called at 3.19pm. There are four pumps in attendance.

“It is an external fire in an outdoor area, there are no reports of injuries.”