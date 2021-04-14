Firefighters race to tackle Perth recyling centre blaze

Firefighters are currently battling a fire at Lower Friarton in Perth.

Locals in Perth said they could see smoke from the area, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirming they were in attendance at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

Pictures from the scene showed a fire at the Shore Recycling facility.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed four appliances were on the scene on Wednesday evening.

They added: “We were called at 3.19pm. There are four pumps in attendance.

“It is an external fire in an outdoor area, there are no reports of injuries.”