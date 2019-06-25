Firefighters probing blaze at Commercial Street building

Firefighters were today stepping up their probe into a city centre blaze.

Crews were called to Albert Square last night after fire broke out in the ground floor of an unoccupied four-storey building on Commercial Street.

Officials reported no casualties and there was no need to evacuate any nearby buildings as fire crews had the outbreak under control within minutes.

However, the nearby Counting House pub was forced to close after it lost power.

Fire investigators were sifting through the damage today to establish the cause of the incident at the building which broke out at around 4.30pm.

Four appliances attended the blaze including a high-reach vehicle due to the size of the building.

It took 15 firefighters less than an hour to bring the outbreak under control.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told the Tele: “The call was passed to us from police at 4.39pm yesterday to the incident at Commercial Street, across from The McManus.

“The fire was on the ground floor and we had two pumps from the Kingsway and one from Blackness Road, plus the high-reach vehicle in attendance.

“There were two BA (breathing apparatus) suits used, plus one hose rail jet and one safety jet, which is brought in after the first has doused the flames. The safety jet is back up.

“The fire was extinguished at 5.21pm and nobody was hurt.

“There is no word of anywhere being evacuated and the building was unoccupied.

“We cleared smoke from the basement area, but it was just ventilation.

“The fire didn’t spread.”

A police spokesman said today: “It appears to be an accidental fire and the brigade will be carrying out further inquiries.

“The incident appears to be the result of an electrical fault and the fire brigade is now dealing with all further inquiries.”