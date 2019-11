Firefighters found cannabis plants worth up to £3,600 in a man’s loft after being called out to his home

Surej Avtar was caught with an “unsophisticated” operation at a house on Pitroddie Gardens.

The 29-year-old, of St Dennis Terrace, pleaded guilty to producing the Class B drug on May 5.

Avtar did not appear in court to answer the charge. Sentence was deferred until next month for reports by Sheriff George Way.