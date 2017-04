Emergency services were reported to be in attendance at a flat fire in a Dundee street at around 3.15pm today.

A spokeswoman for Tayside Fire and Rescue said that three appliances from Kingsway East and Blackness Road received a call out to the fire in a flat in Park Avenue.

She said that no further information was available at this stage.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed they were also in attendance but could not comment further.

CLICK HERE FOR UPDATED STORY