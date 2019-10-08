Firefighters cut driver out of car on busy Dundee road after two-vehicle crash

A driver had to be taken out of their vehicle by firefighters after a car and van collided on Perth Road this morning.

The incident happened at 8.45am, near the Invercarse Hotel.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Emergency services, including two appliances from Blackness Road, rushed to the scene and found that a car and a van had been involved in a collision.

The van driver recalled hearing a loud bang and rushed out to find his vehicle a write-off.

David Hutchison, a self-employed restoration and paint decorator, said he couldn’t believe his eyes.

The 36-year-old said: “I had just stopped at my mum’s house on my way to a job. We heard a loud bang and rushed outside.

“A car had crashed into my van and sent it about 20 to 30 feet further up the road.

“My van is written off. I’m going to have to hire a van for work now.”

Despite being badly damaged at the front the car driver walked away.

He was checked over by Scottish Ambulance but was not required to go to hospital and remained at the scene.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue sad: “One person had to be removed from their vehicle using small tools. That person was handed over to the care of Scottish Ambulance.”

One appliance remains on site dealing with the incident.