Firefighters called to tackle blaze on Kilberry Street in Dundee

Two fire engines have been called to a blaze in a flat in Lochee.

Officers are currently attending the fire, which has broken out in a ground floor property on Kilberry Street.

A spokeswoman for Tayside Fire and Rescue said: “Two appliances are currently attending an incident on Kilberry Street.”

A tweet from Police Scotland said: “Our colleagues at Scottish Fire & Rescue are dealing with a fire at a flat in Kilberry Street, Dundee, near the junction with Gardner Street.

“This is causing issues for traffic there, so please avoid the area just now if you can.”